Apple may launch first foldable iPhone in 2024

San Francisco :

According to MacRumors, there continues to be evidence that Apple is at least working on prototypes of foldable devices.

Business Korea recently reported that Apple and LG are developing a foldable OLED panel that uses etching to decrease thickness and is likely 7.5 inches in size.

The site believes Apple's first foldable smartphone will have a clamshell design.

Earlier, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple has been researching foldable devices since 2016, but rumours surrounding a foldable iPhone have noticeably increased in recent months.

The upcoming foldable iPhone with Galaxy Z Flip-like design will also be more affordable than the competing rivals in the same market.

Apple is also in the process of engineering an iPhone with a folding display similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and iPhone maker has ordered a batch of foldable displays from Samsung, suggesting that it is working on a foldable iPhone.