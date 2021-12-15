Android Go edition hits 200 million daily users

Android 12 (Go edition) device will launch up to 30 per cent faster and with smoother animation

San Francisco :

The company also said that with the recent release of Android 12 (Go edition), it is creating a faster, smarter and more privacy-friendly experience than ever before.

"We are also making these phones more accessible by improving features for multilingual users and introducing new ones that keep data costs in mind," Charmaine D'Silva, Group Product Manager, Android, said in a blogpost.

"Apps on your Android 12 (Go edition) device will launch up to 30 per cent faster and with smoother animation -- meaning they will open instantly, with no more waiting on a blank screen," D'Silva added.

The company said they have also created the SplashScreen API so all developers can provide a consistently smooth experience when users launch their apps.

Android 12 (Go edition) will automatically save battery life and storage by hibernating apps that have not been used for extended periods of time -- which is particularly helpful for devices with limited storage capacity.

Meanwhile, the updated Files Go app will allow you to recover files within 30 days, so users can confidently delete unnecessary files to free up space in the meantime.

Android 12 (Go edition) will give users more transparency around apps that are accessing their data and more controls to decide how much private information your apps can access.

"To do this, we are adding a new privacy dashboard. You will see a snapshot of which apps are accessing particular types of sensitive data, like the microphone and revoke permissions if needed," the company said.

"And the new privacy indicator on your status bar will tell you when your apps are specifically accessing your microphone or camera," it added.