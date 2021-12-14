YouTube TV warns users it could lose Disney's channels

San Francisco :

The company said that it is now in negotiations with Disney to continue distributing their content on YouTube TV.

"Our deal will expire on Friday, December 17, 2021. We have not yet been able to reach an equitable agreement, so we want to give you a heads-up so that you can understand your choices," the company said in a blogpost.

"Disney is an important partner for us. We are in active conversations with them and are working hard to keep their content on YouTube TV," it added.

If the company is unable to reach a deal by Friday, the Disney-owned channels will no longer be available on YouTube TV starting December 17. And, the company will decrease their monthly price by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99 -- while Disney content remains off the platform.

The company mentioned that it partners with content owners in order to make over 85 channels available to users on YouTube TV.

"From time to time, our partnerships need to be renewed to ensure we continue to offer a strong lineup at a competitive and fair price," the company said.