OnePlus Nord CE 2 may launch in India soon

OnePlus will soon add a new member to its mid-range Nord series in India. OnePlus Nord CE 5G was announced in June this year, and you can expect the successor to launch early next year. As per 91mobiles, the handset might get unveiled around January or February 2022 in India, with a Dimensity 900 SoC replacing the Snapdragon 750G found in the predecessor.





The same 6.4-inch 90Hz AMOLED panel is expected to make an appearance while the memory variants will go up to 12GB/256GB configurations, so it's safe to assume that the base one will still be 6GB/128GB. The camera setup will be largely the same - a 64MP main camera joined by an 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP depth sensor. The same 4,500 mAh battery is said to be on board, but this time around, it will support 65W fast charging compared to 30W on the current version.





It's also being reported that there won't be any drastic changes to the appearance and the Nord CE 2 will retain the plastic frame and Gorilla Glass sheets on the front and back. It is believed to be priced between INR 24,000 and INR 28,000. That's right around USD 315 to USD 370 but accounting for various import taxes and shipment costs around the world, the cited price range might not apply for all markets.