Samsung to launch 8K MiniLED and 4K OLED TVs in 2022: Report

Seoul :

The 8K MiniLED TV will be the highest among the lineup and will carry the Neo QLED TV brand. The display technology for the Neo QLED is to be provided by Samsung Display and it is expected that the OLED technology is capable of offering 8K resolution, reports GizmoChina.

For 2022 TVs lineup, the Neo QLED 4K Samsung is projecting to sell 3 million units of the 8K QLED and up to 2 million of the 4K models.

In addition, Samsung is also developing its capacity to produce OLED panels from its display arm, Samsung Display.

According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung Electronics' TV sales accounted for 28.7 per cent and LG Electronics accounted for 18.4 per cent in the global market in the third quarter.

For cumulative sales, Samsung Electronics accounted for 30.2 per cent share and LG Electronics 18.8 per cent share. The combined market share was 49 per cent.

Until the third quarter of this year, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics sold 30.84 million and 6.472 million units, respectively.

In particular, Samsung Electronics has maintained its No. 1 position in market share for 16 consecutive years, with 30.2 per cent share in sales and 20.6 per cent in sales quantity.