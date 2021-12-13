Zoom invests in 13 more apps as part of USD 100 mn Apps Fund

New Delhi :

The Zoom Apps Fund is a $100 million global venture to stimulate growth of Zoom apps, integrations and hardware.

Portfolio companies receive an initial investment of $250,000 to $2.5 million to build solutions that will become core to how Zoom customers meet, communicate, and collaborate.

"The Zoom developer ecosystem continues to be critical for innovating how Zoom users connect, collaborate, and get more done together," said Colin Born, Head of Zoom Ventures.

"We're extremely proud to fund these partners so they can continue to develop high-quality solutions that meet the evolving needs of Zoom users around the world," he said in a statement.

The second batch of investments features 13 companies which are building solutions for collaboration and productivity, DE&I (diversity, equity and inclusion) and PeopleOps, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, and meeting intelligence and sales enablement.

Allo is one such collaborative whiteboard app built for remote and hybrid teams while Filo.co powers collaborative virtual meetings and events.

Grain is the easiest way to record, transcribe, and edit Zoom meeting videos while Mio is the leading chat interoperability solution.

"Clovers is the intelligent interview platform that uses human and conversational intelligence to accelerate hiring, uncover bias and put the right people in the right role," the company said.

In August, the Zoom Apps Fund selected more 12 companies as part of its first batch of investments in its developer ecosystem.