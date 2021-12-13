ASUS launches rugged Chromebook in India

New Delhi :

The ASUS Chromebook CX1101 is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail the Chromebook at a special discount of Rs 18,990 between December 15 to 21, 2021. Users can also avail 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions among no-cost EMI (for 6 months).

"With the rapidly evolving education and enterprise market in the country, it is imperative that we support consumers with the right tools and technology for remote working and hybrid learning environments. Looking at the outstanding response received for ASUS Chromebook, the new variant CX1101 is designed to empower on-the-go lifestyles, with solid features and durability for all your travel requirements," Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, ASUS said in a statement.

The Chromebook comes with an Anti-glare HD Display mounted to a 180-degree lay- flat capable hinge that is tested for 30,000 open and close life-cycle tests, and is Military-grade.

It also comes with HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, up to Bluetooth 5.2, a 42Wh battery and 45W USB-C fast charger.

The laptop includes a full complement of smart productivity features, including all-school-day battery life, and a versatile selection of I/O ports, the brand claims.

In addition, the machine features an edge-to-edge keyboard with full-size keys with 1.5mm key travel, rated for up to an incredible 10 million keystrokes.