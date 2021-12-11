Realme rolls out UI 3.0 early access for some phones

New Delhi :

The company also said that it has rolled out realme UI 3.0 open beta for the users of realme GT following the realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap.





"realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customisation options to meet Gen Z's rich imagination and creativity," the company said in a statement.





"The early access programme aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time," it added.





The company mentioned that the update also reaffirms realme's commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices.





"And continuing the trend realme X7 Max 5G is now fetching the December realme UI 3.0 early access and realme GT is fetching the December realme UI 3.0 open beta updates respectively," the company said.





The realme UI 3.0 early access and open beta are rolled out and the updates are going to be available for a limited set of users initially.