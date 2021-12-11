Moto Edge X30 unveiled in China with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Beijing :

The smartphone features a 6.7-inchA FHD+ 144Hz OLED screen with a "Special Edition" touting an under-display camera version but a "traditional" punch-hole notch variant is also available, reports 9To5Google.





The smartphone comes in two storage variants 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.





The battery weighs in at 5,000mAh with fast-charging support at up to 68W.





At the rear of the moto Edge X30, there is a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP main sensor, 50MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor, the report said.





The selfie camera is said to be rated at a whopping 60MP, but it's unclear if the sensor is used for all versions of this device, it added.





At a starting price of 3,199 Chinese yuan, the smartphone is set to go on sale in China from December 15.





This week, the company has unveiled a new smartphone -- moto g51 5G -- for Indian users at Rs 14,999.