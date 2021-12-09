Top priority is to streamline how Twitter operates, says CEO Parag Agrawal

San Francisco :

Agrawal, appearing for the first time since replacing Jack Dorsey at the Barclays technology conference late on Tuesday, said the company was “operating previously in a functional structure where we had a single engineering organization, a single design research organization, and product teams that were matrixed into them.”





The new Twitter CEO has already begun restructuring the company and two senior executives have already stepped down as part of the reorganization plan. According to a report, Agrawal re-jigged the company under the key pillars of Consumer, Revenue, and Core Tech.





“I believe we have set them up so they can really move fast,” he said at the conference.





Along with the three new general managers - who are Kayvon Beykpour, Bruce Falck, and Nick Caldwell - Lindsey Iannucci was named VP of Operations at Twitter.





“She’s (Iannucci) going to help us improve our operational rigor in this new structure to really get us to faster decision-making, clearer ownership, increased accountability, improved operations, which will result in faster execution overall and better results,” Agrawal added.