Google releases December 2021 update for Pixel devices

The December 2021 update will begin rolling out to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this month, Google said. Below is the full list of fixes and improvements included in this update:





Apps

* Fix for issue causing Assistant to unintentionally start a phone call in certain conditions.

* Fix for stuck or frozen app UI in certain conditions.





Audio

* General fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps.

* Fix for issue causing audio noise in videos captured while using certain phone cases.

* Fix for issue causing the microphone to cut out during calls in certain conditions.

* Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitch when adjusting volume levels.





Biometrics

* General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance.

* Additional fixes for issues preventing enrollment of new fingerprints in certain conditions.

* General improvements for face unlock stability & performance.





Battery & Power

* Additional improvements for battery charging information shown in notification shade.

* General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions.

* General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions.

* Improvements for alignment detection on Pixel Stand in certain conditions.

* Fix for issues occasionally causing incorrect Battery usage accounting to display in Settings.

* Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio playback from the speaker in certain conditions.

* Fix for issue preventing Now Playing to search for unrecognized music.





Bluetooth

* General Bluetooth stability improvements for certain conditions.

* Fix for distorted audio over Bluetooth in certain scenarios.

* Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions.

* Fix for volume adjustment issues with certain Bluetooth audio devices.





Camera

* General image quality improvements in camera preview/capture.

* General improvements for camera stability & performance.

* General improvements for auto-focus response in certain capture modes.

* General improvements for color consistency in viewfinder preview.

* Fix for issue causing blank viewfinder preview in certain conditions.





Display & Graphics

* Enable ANGLE graphics support library for certain apps and games.

* Add additional example images for display color options in Settings.

* General improvements to keep the screen on after multiple manual wakes.

* General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions.

* Fix for occasional screen flicker during brightness adjustment.

* Fix for issue preventing Smooth Display to switch display refresh rate in certain conditions.

* Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions.

* Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep.





Wi-Fi

* General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance.

* Fix for issue that would occasionally disconnect device from Wi-Fi in certain conditions.