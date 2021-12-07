Google releases December 2021 update for Pixel devices

Google has finally released the December 2021 update for Pixel devices. The latest update brings new features, tons of fixes and improvements for all supported Pixel devices running Android 12.
The December 2021 update will begin rolling out to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro later this month, Google said. Below is the full list of fixes and improvements included in this update:
Apps
* Fix for issue causing Assistant to unintentionally start a phone call in certain conditions.
* Fix for stuck or frozen app UI in certain conditions.
Audio
* General fixes & improvements for audio playback issues in certain apps.
* Fix for issue causing audio noise in videos captured while using certain phone cases.
* Fix for issue causing the microphone to cut out during calls in certain conditions.
* Fix for issue causing occasional audio glitch when adjusting volume levels.
Biometrics
* General improvements for fingerprint sensor stability & performance.
* Additional fixes for issues preventing enrollment of new fingerprints in certain conditions.
* General improvements for face unlock stability & performance.
Battery & Power
* Additional improvements for battery charging information shown in notification shade.
* General improvements for battery & thermal performance in certain conditions.
* General improvements for wireless charging in certain conditions.
* Improvements for alignment detection on Pixel Stand in certain conditions.
* Fix for issues occasionally causing incorrect Battery usage accounting to display in Settings.
* Fix for issue occasionally preventing audio playback from the speaker in certain conditions.
* Fix for issue preventing Now Playing to search for unrecognized music.
Bluetooth
* General Bluetooth stability improvements for certain conditions.
* Fix for distorted audio over Bluetooth in certain scenarios.
* Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to turn on after disabling in certain conditions.
* Fix for volume adjustment issues with certain Bluetooth audio devices.
Camera
* General image quality improvements in camera preview/capture.
* General improvements for camera stability & performance.
* General improvements for auto-focus response in certain capture modes.
* General improvements for color consistency in viewfinder preview.
* Fix for issue causing blank viewfinder preview in certain conditions.
Display & Graphics
* Enable ANGLE graphics support library for certain apps and games.
* Add additional example images for display color options in Settings.
* General improvements to keep the screen on after multiple manual wakes.
* General improvements for Adaptive brightness response in certain conditions.
* Fix for occasional screen flicker during brightness adjustment.
* Fix for issue preventing Smooth Display to switch display refresh rate in certain conditions.
* Fix for issue causing screen flicker after locking or unlocking device in certain conditions.
* Fix for occasional white screen flash after display goes to sleep.
Wi-Fi
* General improvements for Wi-Fi stability & performance.
* Fix for issue that would occasionally disconnect device from Wi-Fi in certain conditions.
Conversations