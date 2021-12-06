'CES 2022' ready for next-gen innovations on gaming, healthtech, NFTs

New Delhi :

The annual event - happening in the shadow of the fast-spreading Omicron Covid variant which is now present in as many as 38 countries - will bring together more than 1,800 companies under one roof in the casino capital of the world, from January 5-8.

"Our entire world adapted during the Covid-19 pandemic - often taking advantage of technology to keep us connected, safe and healthy. The all-digital 'CES 2021' brought our industry together when we couldn't physically gather, allowing business to continue and innovation to flourish," said Brian Moon, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, CTA (Consumer Technology Association).

CTA is the trade association representing the $422 billion US consumer technology industry, which supports more than 18 million jobs, and is the chief organiser of the CES.

Moon said that CES 2022 will be a reunion, bringing together technology leaders, policymakers, buyers, retailers and media from around the globe.

"The pandemic has accelerated innovation at a rapid pace. The way we live our everyday lives has changed - from work to school, healthcare, exercise, entertainment, food consumption, transportation and beyond. Almost every industry has answered the call to innovation brought on by the pandemic, including digital health, smart home, food tech, advertising and marketing," Moon told IANS.

Attendees will see these innovations and how advancements in tech have reshaped industries and lives at CES 2022.

"We'll see advancements in automotive tech at 'CES 2022'. The area has increased by 12 per cent over CES 2020 and has over 200 exhibitors, including new companies TuSimple, showcasing its self-driving semi-truck and VinFast, a first-time Vietnamese car manufacturer," Moon said.

Advancements in remote patient diagnostics and monitoring, digital therapeutics, mental health, wearables, and telehealth will all take centre-stage.

"Digital health exhibitors include AT&T Business, Omron Healthcare, Sleep Number and Revival Health. Additionally, Robert Ford, President and CEO of Abbott, will deliver a keynote on January 6 -- the first healthcare company to keynote at the annual show," the CTA executive said.

There will also be several new categories at CES 2022, including food tech, space tech and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), among others.

"This has brought in several new companies like Sierra Space featuring its Space Plane and Beyond Honeycomb who will feature an AI-enabled robot that can recreate your favorite restaurant meal," Moon said.

Over 1,800 companies from across the globe - with more being added everyday - are set to showcase the latest in digital health, food tech, automotive tech, NFTs, gaming, smart home and more, said the CTA.