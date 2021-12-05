Motorola's Moto Edge X30's image surface along with display details

Washington :

Motorola is set to introduce the Moto Edge X30 next week as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone. According to GSM Arena, it hasn't detailed the smartphone's specs sheet yet, but a company official has shared a live image of the Moto Edge X30, showing off the slim bezels around its centered punch hole display.





Additionally, Motorola's official Weibo account posted a short video clip revealing the Moto Edge X30's screen specs: 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and 1 billion colors. Motorola hasn't told anything about the screen size and resolution, however previous leaks claimed it will measure 6.67" diagonally and have FullHD+ resolution. Something that was also corroborated by a reliabletipster.





The company has not shown what the Moto Edge X30's rear will look like. But leaked renders revealed the smartphone, expected to launch as Edge 30 Ultra outside China, will sport a triple camera system on the back panel consisting of 50MP primary (with OIS), 50MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth units. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 60MP camera inside the punch hole, capable of recording 4K videos.





The Moto Edge X30 will be officially unveiled on December 9 and go on sale in China from December 15, but Motorola hasn't revealed when the smartphone will make its global debut, as per GSM Arena.