Oppo's annual tech event 'INNO DAY 2021' happening on 14-15 December

The 2021 edition of the signature tech event is also expected to draw worldwide attendees via its online OPPO INNO WORLD. For 2021, Oppo is transforming the conventional event into an entertaining and interactive world of virtual experiences, the company said in a press release on Friday.





Starting today, visitors can create their own Avatar of OPPO INNO WORLD, join the launch remotely with their customized avatars. They can also socialize and invite each other to hunt for the hidden easter eggs scattered in the virtual world.





Oppo says this virtual launch event will go down as one of the most interactive online launch events in recent years.





The tradition for Oppo Inno Day started back in 2019, where we saw AR glasses, 5G CPE and a smartwatch, with most of the gadgets already being actual products, sold on the market.

Last year Oppo introduced the rollable concept smartphone, and this year we'll have two events - an "innovative product launch" on December 14 and a "new flagship launch" on December 15. Oppo Inno World will be the virtual stage for the event, and visitors will be able to visit all exhibition halls.





Below is the agenda for the two-day annual tech event (via):





December 14 - Keynote Speech and Innovative Product Launch Event

December 15 - New Flagship Product Launch Event

At last year's event, Oppo showcased three conceptual products, including the OPPO X 2021 rollable concept handset, OPPO AR Glass 2021 and OPPO CybeReal AR application.





"Ever since OPPO INNO DAY started in 2019, the event has been considered as the precursor of the company's roadmap. For 2021, OPPO is digitalizing the launch event and exhibitions, transforming the conventional event into an entertaining and interactive world of virtual experiences," the company said.



