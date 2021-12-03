Huawei to globally launch HarmonyOS in 2022: Report

Huawei HarmonyOS is already available in China, across multiple different devices.

Beijing :

In a recent media interview, Derek Yu, President of Huawei's CB for Central and Eastern Europe, Northern Canada, and Turkey mentioned that the company could launch its OS globally in 2022, GizmoChina reported on Friday.

As of now, the Huawei HarmonyOS is already available in China, across multiple different devices. This includes the likes of smartphones, smart home appliances and more.

Although its global rollout has yet to be officially announced, the senior official further added that the current version of HarmonyOS has primarily been focused on Chinese users, but has already been installed by over 100 million users.

The company had first unveiled the OS back in 2019 during its Huawei Developer Conference, emphasising its cross-platform functionalities.

Last year, HarmonyOS 2.0 was officially announced, with several improvements along with an extension of the list of devices that support the OS.

Earlier this year, the third iteration HarmonyOS 3.0 was unveiled, with its first preview beta being set in the first quarter of 2022.