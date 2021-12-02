Online job searches in vernacular languages grow in India: Report

Bangalore :

More than 57 per cent of users on the platform prefer a vernacular language to search for opportunities and build their professional networks, according to the network.

"The comfort and familiarity of interacting in their first language builds confidence and enables our users to find hyperlocal opportunities with ease," said Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, apna.co.

Launched in 2019, apna's app is currently available in 10 languages apart from English, including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Assamese, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Tamil and Telugu.

Cities including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ahmedabad, Jabalpur, Bhilai have the highest percentage of regional language users.

The data also highlighted an increasing percentage of users from metros like Delhi-NCR and Mumbai being more comfortable in looking for a job in a language other than English.

In the last 12 months, apna has enabled more than 7.2 crore interviews and more than 6 crore professional conversations in a regional language.

With more than 16 million users, the platform has more than 150,000 employers scouting for talent.