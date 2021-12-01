Meta expands strategic partnership with AWS as strategic cloud provider

Washington :

Meta, formerly Facebook, has expanded its strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by selecting it as a long-term strategic cloud provider.

The company will use AWS services and global infrastructure to innovate faster, scale research and development, facilitate third party collaborations, and drive operational efficiency. Additionally, the duo will work together to improve the performance for customers running PyTorch on AWS, bringing deep learning models from research into production faster and easier.





PyTorch is an open-source deep learning framework that makes it easy to develop machine learning models and deploy them to production. By optimizing PyTorch performance and its integration with core managed services such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon SageMaker, Meta and AWS will help machine learning researchers and developers build, train and deploy artificial intelligence models at scale.





In a press release on Wednesday, AWS said that they will work together to offer native tools to improve the performance, explainability, and cost of inference on PyTorch.



