IISF 2021 to celebrate creativity, science, tech, innovation

New Delhi :

"Therefore, there is a need for celebrating Science Festival in every city and village of India to inspire the youth in critical thinking," he said at a curtain raiser event ahead of the seventh edition of India International Science Festival (IISF- 2021) to be held at Panaji from December 10 to 13.

The Minister said that IISF will provide a platform to young students, scientists, and technocrats from across India for exchange of knowledge and ideas and also supporting flagship programmes such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Swasth Bharat Abhiyan, Make in India, Digital India, Smart Villages, Smart Cities, Namami Gange, Unnath Bharat Abhiyan initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last seven years.

He said that the main aim of the Science Festival is to bring into use the innovations by the people and develop technology that is affordable to the masses.

IISF is a joint programme of Ministry of Science & Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, and NGO Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), working for science popularisation. The first edition of IISF was held in 2015. The main purpose of IISF is to celebrate science along with people in India and across the globe.

Secretary, Earth Sciences, Dr M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Atomic Energy, K.N. Vyas, CSIR DG, Shekhar Mande, Vijnana Bharati President, Dr Vijay Bhatkar and senior scientists and officials joined the programme.

The film fest would be held in hybrid manner and the government is attempting to create a world record.

The four days of festival would comprise a Science Film Festival to promote science popularisation among citizens and aims at attracting talented young science film-makers and science enthusiasts, Science Literature Festival, Engineering Students Festival, Village Festival, Traditional Crafts and Artisans Festival, Attempts at creating Guinness World Records, Festival of Games and Toys products, Global Indian Scientists and Technocrats Meet, Eco-Festival, New Age Technology Show, and National Social Organisations and Institutions Meet.

This programme will be organised with the active support of Vibha Vani India, a national consortium of grassroots developmental organisations and scientific institutions. The focus would be on identifying and showcasing developmental models that will help in livelihood improvement through entrepreneurship and technology and self-reliant community development.