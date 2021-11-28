Realme GT 2 Pro to feature 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB RAM

Beijing :

According to GSMArena, a realme smartphone with model code RMX3300, believed to be a variant of the GT 2 Pro, was spotted on AnTuTu recently with a score of over 1 million points.

AnTuTu also revealed a few specs of the RMX3300, including 12GB RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 120Hz refresh rate screen and Android 12, likely with Realme UI 3.0 on top, the report said.

The RMX3300 is powered by Qualcomm's SM8450 SoC, it added.

The realme GT 2 Pro is expected to arrive next year with a price tag of around CNY 4,000 in China, and a recent report said that it may come with a reverse inward hinge.

The report also said it may have a camera setup with two 50MP shooters and a 6.5-inch cover AMOLED screen. Unfolded, the device becomes an 8-inch AMOLED tablet with a USB-C port on the bottom right side.