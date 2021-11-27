Xiaomi 12 likely to debut on Dec 12: Report

Beijing :

According to GSMArena, it will be December 12, because of 12, 12/12 and symmetry all over.

Allegedly the initial idea was to hold the event on December 16, but that is not a 12, the report said.

The Xiaomi 12 is said to sport a curved screen with a centre punch-hole for the selfie camera, 120 Hz refresh rate and "2K" resolution, dual speakers, and a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP main sensor from Samsung or Sony.

Other possible features include 120W fast charging and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, as per the report.

A recent report said that the vanilla model of Xiaomi 12 will feature support for 100W fast charging technology, which is unlike 120W fast charging technology that is included in Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11T Pro among others.

As chipmaker Qualcomm is soon expected to unveil its next flagship mobile chipset, which will be a direct successor to the Snapdragon 888, Xiaomi 12 is tipped to be the first phone to be powered by the new chip.

The new chip may come with an all-new Adreno 730 GPU, which is expected to bring significant improvements in graphics performance compared to the Adreno 660 in the Snapdragon 888 and 888+.



