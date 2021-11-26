Infinix Note 11, 11S India launch happening soon, company teases

New Delhi :

The poster shared by Infinix India CEO on Twitter suggests that the company will release the vanilla Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S in the country. The smartphone series is expected to arrive along with the Infinix INBook X1 laptop next month.





The Infinix Note 11 series debuted globally on October 12, 2021.





Infinix Note 11: Specifications

The Infinix Note 11 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset is powered by MediaTek's Helio G88 dual-chip processor paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB in-built storage.





For photography, the phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel telephoto lens at the back. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.





The Infinix Note 11 is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.





Infinix Note 11S: Specifications

The Infinix Note 11S has a 6.95-inch FHD+ IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by MediaTek's Helio G96 processor, along with 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.





In terms of optics, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera system with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a pair of 2-megapixel sensors. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera.





The Infinix Note 11S is also fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Super Charge fast charging.



