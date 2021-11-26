Asus Zenfone 8 gets minor update with system optimization

New Delhi :

The update is rolling out to the Russian, Japanese, European and global units of the Asus Zenfone 8 bearing the model number 'ZS590KS'. As always, it is a batched rollout, so it might take some time for the update to reach all units. If you haven't received the new firmware yet, check it manually by navigating to the phone's Settings > System > System updates.





Asus Zenfone 8: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 sports a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 5G SoC coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.





For photography and video shooting, the phone has a dual rear camera module housing a 64MP Sony IMX686 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. On the front, you get a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PDAF for selfies and video chatting.





The Zenfone 8 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. Connectivity options onboard the phone include - WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





It is worth mentioning that the handset will start receiving the Android 12 update next month.



