Oppo Reno 7 series with flat design, triple cameras launched

Beijing :

The OPPO Reno 7's price is set at 2,699 yuan for the base 8GB/128GB model in China. The Reno 7 also comes in an 8GB/256GB and a 12GB for 2,999 yuan and 3,299 yuan, respectively.

The OPPO Reno 7 Pro is priced at 3,699 yuan for the base 8GB/256GB model, while the top-end 12GB/256GB variant will set you back 3,999 yuan. The Reno 7 SE is also offered in two configurations - 8GB/128GB is priced at 2,199 yuan and 8GB/256GB will be available at 2,399 yuan.

OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12.

It houses a triple rear camera setup that has a 50MP primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro unit. The hole-punch cut out on the screen houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G has a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging.

OPPO Reno 7 features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone shares the same front and back cameras as its Pro counterpart, although the main rear camera here features a 64 MP sensor as opposed to the 50 MP shooter on the Pro.

It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone packs the same 4,500 mAh battery but the charging speed tops out at 60W

Meanwhile, the Reno 7 SE spots a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone houses a 4500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup. The device has a 48MP primary camera and two 2MP sensors, 16MP front camera.

The device runs Android 11-based on ColorOS 12 out of the box.



