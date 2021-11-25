Apple's Shazam to recognise even more songs than before

San Francisco :

Available as an update via the App Store, Shazam version 15.0's update notes explain that the milestone update adds in a change to the way the feature functions. Now, the app can spend more time listening to a particular song, reports AppleInsider.

"Shazam now finds more songs by trying harder, for longer," advise the notes.

"Tap to Shazam to give it a go!" it added.

Typically, Shazam will recognise a track within a few seconds, but will listen for longer periods if it cannot quite hear or make out the song that's being played.

After a preset period of time, the app will give up on trying to listen to the song, an act that typically makes users re-attempt recognition, along with moving their iPhone closer to the speaker.

It is highly likely that by increasing the amount of time Shazam can potentially listen to a track, there will be more audio for Shazam's service to access, giving more chance of turning up a result, the report said.

The app is free to download from the App Store, is compatible with all iPhones and iPads running iOS 13.0 and iPadOS 13.0 or later and weighs in at 34.2MB in size.

In June, the platform surpassed 1 billion Shazams per month worldwide and 50 billion tags since its inception.