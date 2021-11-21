Cyberattack on Iran's Mahan Airlines thwarted: official

Tehran :

Amir Hossein Zolanvari, manager of public relations of Mahan Airlines, confirmed the cyberattack earlier on the day, saying "this is not a new issue. Such attacks have occurred before and each time the situation has been controlled by the company", Xinhua news agency reported.

The Mahan cyber security team acted "smartly and timely to thwart the attack," he was quoted as saying.

All Mahan flights are carried out according to the schedule, and the future flights will be done as scheduled, he noted, adding that passengers will be notified if there is a change in the flight schedules.

Mahan Airlines is currently preparing a statement to clarify the dimension of the issue, he noted.

On Sunday morning, there were reports on social media of unavailability of the website of the airliner and the possibility that it might have been hacked.