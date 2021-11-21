Musk says listening to music at work is 'totally cool'

San Francisco :

CNBC reported that they have obtained a pair of e-mails Musk sent to Tesla employees in the first week of October, where he expressed his views about listening to music at the workplace.

"An associate just sent me a note asking if we could have one earbud for music so the other ear can listen for safety-related issues. That sounds fine to me," Musk said in the letter.

"Also, ambient music from speakers is also totally cool so long as there is reasonable agreement among your colleagues as to the music choices," he added.

According to the report, Musk is known for his spontaneous mass communication, from rants on Twitter to "everybody" e-mails he sends to all employees at his electric vehicle company.

The first one said listening to music at work with one earbud out to listen for safety-related issues was OK.A

The second, harsher email reminded employees there are only three options when Musk sends directions -- explain why he's wrong, request further clarification or execute.

At the time, Tesla had just announced record third-quarter deliveries despite supply chain pressures, most notably a chip shortage.