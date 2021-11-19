India’s most popular password is ‘password’, not ‘123456’

New Delhi :

Other common passwords people use in India are “iloveyou”, “krishna”, “sairam” and “omsairam”, among others. According to new research by NordPass which is a proprietary password manager, predictable numerical and keyboard sequences are particularly popular in India.





“Passwords such as 12345 and variations of qwerty were ranked high up in the lists. Worldwide, these combinations are also quite popular, as well as localised versions of qwerty (for example, aazerty’ in French speaking countries),” the research showed.





Names and loving words were rather popular in India both among men and women. Some other common passwords in India are 123456789, 12345678, india123, qwerty, abc123, xxx, Indya123, 1qaz@WSX, 123123, abcd1234 and 1qaz.





Overall, the Indian password list has similar trends as many countries, but also has its differences.





India is one of only a few countries that has a different number one password — ‘password’, whereas 43 out of 50 analysed countries had ‘123456’ as the number one password.