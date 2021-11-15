OnePlus Nord 2×PAC-MAN Edition in India for Rs 37,999

New Delhi :

The customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN edition smartphone will get a free OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN phone holder.

"The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition comes with all the incredible features our community loved about the regular Nord 2, but delivers them in an expertly crafted, fully customised package celebrating video game icon PAC-MAN," said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

The device, developed in collaboration with BANDAI NAMCO Europe S.A.S, has a 50MP AI triple camera at the rear, complete with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a Sony IMX766 sensor capable of capturing 56 per cent more light than the original OnePlus Nord.

The camera system works in tandem with AI-assisted software powered by the OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition's MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset.

"We're thrilled to see how the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition captures the playfulness and fun of the legendary character with its custom hardware and software," said Aadil Tayouga, EMEA Head of Licensing and Strategic Partnerships of BANDAI NAMCO Europe S.A.S.

The OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition reimagines the design of OnePlus Nord 2 with a dual film rear cover featuring the design aesthetics of both brands.

Other PAC-MAN content on the device includes a custom camera filter, custom animations, and the game PAC-MAN 256 pre-installed so users can immediately begin chasing high scores, munching on pellets, and outmaneuvering ghosts, the company informed.

Just like the flagship OnePlus 9 series, the OnePlus Nord 2 × PAC-MAN Edition has a large 4500mAh dual cell battery that can be charged from to full in just 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord 2×PAC-MAN Edition also features a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, two 5G SIM card slots, and comes pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.3.