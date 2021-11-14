Xiaomi discloses MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition third batch rollout plan

Beijing :

According to GizmoChina, all the smartphones in this third batch will get the update by December 2021.

More than 25 devices including Xiaomi CIVI, Redmi 9, Redmi 10X 4G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi K30 Ultra, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 5G, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, and Redmi K30 will receive the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update, the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory feature that will let a user to keep more apps in the background.

According to the smartphone maker, the time of the Chinese launch that MIUI 12.5 Enhanced also fixed 160 system issues and over 220 system app issues.

The update also comes with all-round optimisations for the bottom framework to the top-most application layer. The optimisations are divided into four aspects--Liquid Storage, Atomic Memory, Focus Calculation, and Intelligent Balance.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun also confirmed that the next major version of the company's user interface (UI) 'MIUI 13' is on track to arrive before the end of this year.

The MIUI 13 will deliver performance and battery optimisations along with a revamped UI design, reports GSMArena.

Jun also said that the MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.