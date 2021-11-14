Sun, Nov 14, 2021

Google Camera 8.4 update brings some new features to older Pixel phones

Published: Nov 14,202109:55 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Google has started rolling out its Camera app version 8.4 to older Pixel phones, bringing camera features from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Google Pixel
Google Pixel
New Delhi:
The update includes a few new features, including a Timer light, a manual white balance toggle, and a manual exposure toggle, reports XDADevelopers.
 
The new version of the App has added a gear icon next to the "V" icon in the top drop-down menu.
 
For Google Pixel smartphones, a new version of the Google Camera app (8.4.200.406250151.12) has begun to release through the Play Store.
 
It is a gradual rollout, the availability may vary, meanwhile, you can sideload it through manual APK installation via third-party platforms.
 
Earlier, Camera app version 8.2 was rolled out on Pixel series phones bringing an improved experience for taking videos with a long-press of the shutter button.
 
This particular update was for Pixel 5, but owners of the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 4a.
 
In Google Camera 8.2.204, the user can start recording a video, leaving his hands free, with a few swipes on the screen.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations