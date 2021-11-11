Hate speech content decreasing on Facebook, Instagram: Meta

New Delhi :

In the September quarter (Q3), it was 0.03 per cent or 3 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content on Facebook, down from 0.05 per cent or 5 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content in Q2.





"We continue to see a reduction in hate speech due to our improvements in our technology and ranking changes that reduce problematic content in News Feed, including through improved personalization," Meta said in a statement.





The social network removed 13.6 million pieces of content on Facebook for violating its violence and incitement policy.





"On Instagram, we removed 3.3 million pieces of this content with a proactive detection rate of 96.4 per cent," Meta said.





In Q3, the prevalence of bullying and harassment content was 0.14-0.15 per cent or between 14 and 15 views of bullying and harassment content per 10,000 views of content on Facebook.





On Instagram, it was 0.05-0.06 per cent or between 5 and 6 views per 10,000 views of content on Instagram.





"We removed 9.2 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Facebook, with a proactive rate of 59.4 per cent. We removed 7.8 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Instagram with a proactive rate of 83.2 per cent," the company noted.