HP unveils new remote collaboration subscription plans

Powered by Z by HP, NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise and Teradici CAS, the new offering is going to provide customers with the most comprehensive remote compute solution for high performance workflows, the company said in a statement.





HP had acquired Teradici, the Cloud Access Software maker, in July this year.





"Today's designers, creators, and power users need to access their high-performance compute and workflows from wherever they get work done; location is no longer a limit," said Jim Nottingham, general manager and global head, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc.





"Digital services such as workflow-as-a-service and compute-on-demand will shape the way commercial and SMB customers utilize high-performance computing in the future," he added.





Bob Pette, vice president, professional visualisation, Nvidia, said that customers can now run the most demanding visualization workflows to exceed today's design, creative, and scientific challenges, from anywhere.





The combined one-year subscription will include Teradici CAS and HP ZCentral software for $240 per concurrent user, available for purchase by the end of this year.





HP also released its data science software stack for Linux workflows in collaboration with Microsoft, providing all the development advantages of Ubuntu with the enterprise security and manageability of Windows.