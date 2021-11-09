OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition announced for Rs 37,999

New Delhi :

According to the company, the smartphone will be sold in a single variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 37,999.

Currently, there is no word yet as to when it will go on sale.

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition comes with games, challenges, and lots of exclusive PAC-MAN content throughout.

The Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition bears the same specifications as the regular Nord 2 5G smartphone. The Pac-Man edition comes with a back that glows in the dark and will feature Pac-Man themes.

The smartphone boots Oxygen OS 11.3 based on Android 11 out of the box.

"With the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition, we have not just overhauled OxygenOS UI and filled it with nods to PAC-MAN. Instead, we've gamified the device's software experience by inserting games, challenges, and lots of exclusive (and hidden) PAC-MAN content throughout, some of which you'll need to unlock," the firm said in a statement.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone comes with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor and an 8MP ultrawide camera along with a 2MP macro unit. There is a 32MP front camera inside the hole-punch cutout on the top left corner of the 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone houses a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. There is also an in-display fingerprint scanner and support for Face unlock.