Apple to accept App Store submissions throughout holiday season

San Francisco :

Apple notes that reviews might take longer than usual during the holiday season.

"This year, we're pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27," the company said in a statement.

Last year's App Store Connect holiday shutdown took place from December 23 to 27. When App Store Connect is shut down, developers can't submit new apps or updates for review.

Apple recently introduced a new set of App Store guidelines that allow developers to contact customers about other payment methods.

The company said that the three key changes to the App Store review guidelines support new features in upcoming OS releases, better protect customers and help apps go through the review process as smoothly as possible.

Among the changes, developers are allowed to communicate with their customers about other payment methods available outside their app.

Another new guideline says that apps may request customer information like name and email, but the request must be optional for the user and shouldn't prevent them from using the app.