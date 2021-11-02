WhatsApp Banned More Than 2.2 Million Indian Accounts in September

New Delhi :

In its latest report released on Monday, WhatsApp said 2,209,000 Indian accounts on the platform were banned in September.





An Indian account is identified via a ‘+91’ phone number, it added.





“WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. Over the years, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.





In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp has published its fourth monthly report for the 30-day period of September 1-30.





“This user-safety report contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform,” the spokesperson said.