Apple Beats Fit Pro earbuds with ANC announced

San Francisco :

The Beats Fit Pro are available for pre-order for $200 from Apple's website and other retailers in the US in black, white, grey and purple colour.





"Beats Fit Pro delivers remarkable innovation in fit and features, making it Beats' best sounding and most advanced product to date. With spatial audio and dynamic head tracking, Beats Fit Pro delivers a truly immersive listening experience," Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Beats and Apple Music, said in a statement.





The earbuds comes with silicone tips in three sizes, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency audio modes, Adaptive EQ, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.





It features H1 chip for "Hey Siri" and Find My support as well one-touch pairing on iOS.





The Beats Fit Pro also have Adaptive EQA feature that continuously scans and adjusts low- and mid-range frequencies using computational audio and in-ward facing mics.





On a full charge, the Beats Fit Pro offers up to six hours with ANC or Transparency turned on, and that can be pushed to seven hours with those functions turned off.





The carrying case charges over USB-C provides up to 21 additional hours of battery life with ANC/Transparency.





The Beats Fit Pro also have an IPX4 rating, which means they are sweat- and water-resistant.