Huawei reports USD 71.3 Billion revenue in first three quarters of 2021

Beijing :

"Overall performance was in line with expectations. While our B2C business has been significantly impacted, our B2B businesses remain stable," Xinhua news agency quoted Guo Ping, Huawei's rotating Chairman as saying.

The smartphone maker also announced that more than 150 million devices are now on 'HarmonyOS', making it the fastest-growing OS in history.

Huawei officially released the HarmonyOS 2 operating system on June 2.

The HarmonyOS powers other smart devices (e.g. TVs) and IoT gadgets, the latest addition (as of an hour ago) is a laser printer.

A top Huawei executive in May claimed that HarmonyOS can challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

Huawei's App Gallery has reached 420 million users. According to the company, App Gallery is now available in more than 170 countries.

In the wake of the US-China trade war, the Chinese giant in August 2020 officially launched HarmonyOS aimed to reduce the company's reliance on Google-developed Android OS.



