Apple asks court to stay part of Epic Games lawsuit injunction

Following the September ruling by US District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Epic-Apple lawsuit, Apple appealed and asked for a stay on the injunction in early October, reports AppleInsider.





In a new filing to the court, Apple said it is done some of what the court asked, but still wants the rest of it put on hold.





These changes have included updating the anti-steering provisions in its developer guidelines, providing more flexibility in contacting users and in advertising to users of alternative payment methods.





However, Apple has yet to change rules relating to external linking or metadata buttons for external payment mechanisms.





The Friday court filing seen by iMore mentions that Apple has complied with part of the injunction, and reiterated it has already appealed to stay the remainder of the injunction.





According to Apple, "the immediate implementation of that aspect of the injunction would upset the integrity of the iOS ecosystem".





Apple reckons that since the court said that Apple's requirements for making users use in-app purchases for selling digital content was OK, eliminating restrictions on in-app messaging would effectively work against it.





Removing the limits would "force Apple to make its intellectual property available without compensation, and lessen the security and privacy afforded to customers".





It is further claimed that the injunction wouldn't make it through a review, since Epic Games doesn't have any standing to secure or enforce an injunction due to a lack of a developer account and no products in the App Store.