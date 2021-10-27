iPhone SE Plus may launch next year, iPhone SE 3 postponed

San Francisco :

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple is looking to launch the iPhone SE Plus next year. It could have a 4.7-inch display, which is the same as the iPhone 8 and last year's iPhone SE 2, reports Digital Trends.





Young suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE Plus will support 5G networks, making it Apple's cheapest 5G-supported device.





In terms of appearance, one can expect the iPhone 8 design language with a home button-embedded Touch ID. The iPhone SE 3 may come with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison and it will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models.





The iPhone SE 3, on the other hand, is poised to feature a display of 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch size.





The new phone will have the new chipset -- the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world -- CNY3299, or $399.





The production for the SE 3 should start around December 2021.





The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine. It houses two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front.