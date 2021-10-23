Huawei reaches 150 million HarmonyOS devices

Beijing :

Huawei CEO Richard Yu also revealed HarmonyOS 3 Developer Preview is being released, aiming to improve in three core directions -- system architecture, super terminals and multi-device usage within the same ecosystem.

Huawei officially released the HarmonyOS 2 operating system on June 2.

Keep in mind that the 150 million number only counts the devices that updated to Huawei OS, there are newer phones, tablets and smartwatches that run the OS out of the box.

The HarmonyOS powers other smart devices (e.g. TVs) and IoT gadgets, the latest addition (as of an hour ago) is a laser printer.

A top Huawei executive in May claimed that HarmonyOS can challenge Google and Apple operating systems.

Huawei's App Gallery has reached 420 million users. According to the company, App Gallery is now available in more than 170 countries.

In the wake of the US-China trade war, the Chinese giant in August 2020 officially launched HarmonyOS aimed to reduce the company's reliance on Google-developed Android OS.