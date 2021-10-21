Apps will become an important literary publishing medium: Perumal Murugan

Chennai :

“The novel I was pushing for writing was ‘Neduneram’. The environment should be favourable for writing some of the things that are ingrained in the mind. That’s how I planned and wrote. When I was asked to write for the Bynge App, this was the first thing that came to my mind. It perfectly matched what and how I wanted to write and make my readers experience. I wanted to keep it to only 50 chapters and finally this story ended with 57 chapters. It took me three months to complete this. I enjoyed writing these chapters and story,” says Perumal Murugan.





In the ‘Neduneram’ series, Murugasu, the last child of the family, comes home as usual on winter days of the epidemic. That’s when he receives a message from his father saying that he has not seen the mother. This makes Murugasu embark on a journey to learn about his parents’ past lives and search for his missing mother. It is also a journey that he encounters with himself and learns about different people and experiences. “I don’t want to cut the story of this novel in a line or two. Let’s say this is a journey towards different stages of life or love. It encapsulates different generations, different types of environments and different values. It brings forward different situations the boy endeavours in the journey of finding his mother. He sees life and tries to understand different people from all walks of life. Isn’t it true already? I have written this story to provide a different perspective and justice to the characters/situations and to the story overall,” the author tells DT Next.





In the past few years, e-books and audio books have become the norm and reading on these apps is considered as the next big thing. “I welcome all kinds of opportunities available in modern times for literary publishing. Content and communication over email and social media apps are considered normal, so why not apps now? Similarly, reading on these apps is the next big thing. E-books and audio books have become the go-to and preferred option for many readers and writers. I love and enjoy new things and try to make them as part of my life.” Perumal Murugan agrees that he had no idea about the importance of the apps until he started writing for one. “The app is so helpful to understand the view and know the pulse of your readers and their opinion at the same time. It was such a confidence booster. I think apps will become an important literary publishing medium in the future,” he concludes.