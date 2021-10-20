Apple logs 150 pc growth for iPhones, 107 pc for iPads in Q3 in India

New Delhi :

iPads also logged a huge jump in growth, at 109 per cent (on-quarter), and nearly 0.24 million units were shipped in the same period in the country, as per insights from market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).

On the year-on-year (YoY) front, iPhones registered a 28 per cent growth while iPads grew by 47 per cent, indicating a growth in demand for large-screen devices meant for learning, work and entertainment amid the pandemic.

"Apple continues to build on its strong momentum in India, leveraging its aspirational appeal amongst consumers in the earlier-than-usual festive season sales," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR, told IANS.

iPhone 12 was the best-performing model with 31 per cent market share in Q3, followed by iPhone 11 at 28 per cent, iPhone 12 mini at 18 per cent and iPhone SE (2020) at 14 per cent.

iPhone 13, launched in September, had grabbed 3 per cent market share in Q3, and the newly-launched series is set to break all records in the festive quarter (Q4) in the country.

"The older-generation iPhones, especially the iPhone 12, contributed to Apple's success in the quarter, alongside the iPhone 11. Despite the current supply side dynamics, Apple is doing well and is on-course for its best showing ever in India," Ram commented.

Among the family of iPads, iPad Air 2020 (Wi-Fi) logged 40 per cent market share, followed by iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi) at 22 per cent and iPad 8 (Wi-Fi) at 8 per cent in the country.

"The iPad Air 2020 and iPad Pro 2021 were the key contributors to Apple's success. Looking ahead, we anticipate Apple iPad mini to drive Apple's growth story in India," said Menka Kumari, Analyst-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

For the entire year, iPhones are estimated to have 3.5 per cent market share while iPads a whopping 22 per cent market share in India, the data showed.

According to industry experts, Apple is set to see a similar run rate for its iPhone 13 series like iPhone 12 last year in the ongoing festive quarter in the country.

"We anticipate close to five million iPhones to be shipped this year driven by the early availability of new iPhone 13 series and discounts on the older-generation iPhone 12 series," Ram said.