Apple announces cheaper Voice plan for Apple Music

The Apple Music Voice Plan offers subscribers' access to the service's catalogue of 90 million songs and tens of thousands of playlists. The plan will be available later this year in 17 countries and regions, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together. With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice-President of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement.

Users can subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan through Siri by saying "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice trial" or by signing up through the Apple Music app.

Once subscribed to the Apple Music Voice Plan, users can request music to be played across all of their Siri-enabled devices, including HomePod mini, AirPods, iPhone or any other Apple device, and when using CarPlay.

Apple Music is adding hundreds of new mood and activity playlists created by Apple Music's editorial experts that are fully optimised just for voice. These new playlists are available to every subscriber of any Apple Music plan -- and make using Apple Music, together with Siri, even better.

In addition, Apple Music Voice Plan subscribers will get a customised in-app experience with suggestions based on the listener's music preferences and a queue of recently played music through Siri.

For access to Apple Music's premium offerings, including spatial audio and lossless audio, lyrics, music videos, and more subscribers can easily switch to Apple Music's individual plan for Rs 99 per month or family plan with up to six accounts for Rs 149 per month at any time.