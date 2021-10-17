Upcoming MacBook Pro may come with display notch

Washington :

Apple is likely to release a redesigned MacBook Pro line shortly consisting of a new 14-inch and a new 16-inch model, and as per GSM Arena, it may come with a notch on its display.





Going by the rumours, the new gadgets will come with rocking mini-LED displays, with much finer backlight zones and allegedly capable of hitting 1000 nits of brightness. Few reports claiming to be familiar with the actual panel production are also alleging that at least one of the two Pro models will also have a 120Hz refresh rate, and a display notch. The notch could be allegedly in place to accommodate a new, nearly borderless display design, with squared-off corners, reminiscent of the current iPad and iPhone aesthetic.





As per GSM Arena, the notch will house a 1080p camera, a TrueTone sensor, and a microphone, but 'Face ID', which was also rumoured for the said notch, is apparently not happening. Speculations regarding the display also say that Apple will pull an iOS-style move and sort of designate those 74-pixels (allegedly the exact height of the notch) as a "special area", with the ability to treat the rest of the display as a standard 16:10 panel, effectively "hiding" the notch. There are even reports of some strategically crafted laptop wallpapers floating around.





The MacBook Pro 14 and 16 will also be running on an M1X chip. GSM Arena reported a beefier variant of the current Apple M1, with a 10-core CPU with 8 big and 2 efficient cores and a doubled or ever quadrupled GPU core count. All of it, fabbed by TSMC on a 5NP node. Apparently, we can expect a slightly bigger and heavier chassis on the new MacBook Pro models, to accommodate two big fans for cooling.





Reportedly, the two laptops will be ditching the Touch Bar and going back to a more traditional keyboard, despite being redesigned. The gadget might have an entirely black colour scheme - including the buttons and the backplate. Touch ID could be available with a backlight. The upcoming MacBook Pro models are also rumoured to be rich in ports, with an HDMI, Thunderbolt, and SD card reader on the right side and another two Thunderbolt ports, plus a 3.5mm audio jack and a new MagSafe connector on the left side.