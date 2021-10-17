Epic says 'open' to blockchain games on its store

San Francisco :

When asked about allowing games that featured NFTs, Epic told The Verge that there would be some limitations, but that it is willing to work with "early developers" in the "new field".

Epic said that the games would have to comply with financial laws, make it clear how the blockchain is used, and have appropriate age ratings, the report said.

It also said that developers won't be able to use Epic's payment service to accept crypto; they would have to use their payment systems instead, it added.

Epic's CEO Tim Sweeney has said that the company isn't interested in touching NFTs, but that statement now appears to only apply to its games.

According to the report, Epic said it will clarify the rules as it works with developers to understand how they plan to use blockchain tech in their games.

"Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group," Sweeney wrote on Twitter.

"Though Epic's not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance," he added.