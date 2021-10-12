Amazon to provide 20 thousand digital devices to underprivileged youth in India

Hyderabad :

The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide in the country, increase accessibility of digital devices for students from underprivileged communities, and empower them for a brighter future.

As part of the initiative, Amazon will directly provide 20,000 new digital devices to underprivileged young people, in partnership with over 150 large and small non-profit organisations, impacting over 100,000 students across India, the company said in a statement.

In addition, the company also encourages its customers to either contribute in cash on Amazon Pay or donate their old devices essentially mobile phones, and laptops, that will be refurbished and distributed to provide digital learning devices for young people, it added.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to focus the stark digital divide, not only in the field of education but also in access to essential services. Amongst the most adversely affected are young people from marginalised communities," said Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Amazon India, in the statement.

"Together with our customers, employees and partners, we aim to bridge the gap by enabling young people with digital devices for continued access to online education and essential services for their families," he added.

Cash contribution from customers is enabled by a partnership between Amazon Pay and GiveIndia. Proceeds from the contribution will be used for purchasing new devices, data cards and digital accessories for students.

Old mobiles that customers contribute will be picked-up by Cashify, Amazon's partner in this initiative, who will refurbish it and donate to Goonj, a nonprofit organization working in the field of sustainable material giving, the company said.