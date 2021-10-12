Gaming helped this TN medical officer to pay his college fee

Chennai :

Growing up in a small hamlet called Purushanur in the Villupuram district, Hari Raman wished to become a doctor and help others. A coolie’s son, he couldn’t afford higher studies and informed his wish to his uncle. But Hari’s uncle discouraged him from pursuing a medical degree saying that poor people can only dream of becoming a doctor but cannot fulfill their wish. But Hari’s desire to become a doctor was so strong. Though he didn’t get admission to any medical colleges in TN, Hari got enrolled in a Gujarat medical college. He had language barriers but somehow, he finished his medical degree. Hari had difficulties paying the college fee. So, he started a YouTube gaming channel to meet his educational expenses. “While living in Gujarat, I missed my friends and family back in Villupuram. I thought starting a YouTube channel would help me forget my loneliness. Also, the channel helped me interact with people all over the country. When I shared my story, subscribers started supporting and encouraging me. Gaming gave me a greater sense of self and I thought of making a career out of it. On my YouTube channel, I play clash of clans and Free fire, which got a lot of subscribers. During gaming sessions, I also offer medical advice to those who have concerns about vaccines – I have dispelled myths and misinformation,” Dr Hari Raman tells DT Next.





Currently working as a medical officer (MO) at Villupuram Medical College, Dr Hari shares that he wanted to follow both his dream and passion, the medical profession and gaming respectively. “I love doing both and don’t want to choose one over another. When I first started the channel, my parents discouraged me - they thought I might quit my studies and become a full-time gamer. But I told them that the channel was to raise money for college fees. The channel is named after my village, Purushanur,” he remarks.





The young doctor wanted to help people from less privileged backgrounds. “I have seen poor people struggling to pay medical bills. By becoming a doctor, I wanted to bridge that gap in the society.”