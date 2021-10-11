AI-powered professional networking platform Lunchclub now in India

Bangalore :

Launched in 2017 in the US, the platform was first rolled out as an invite-only concierge service for in-person introductions, but the company pivoted to video calls when the pandemic hit last March.

It optimises the professional matchmaking experience, leveraging AI to facilitate connection based on shared interests and goals -- regardless of geographic location, industry, or generation.

It plans to grow to over 100k users in India by the end of 2021.

"India is a key global destination when it comes to professional networking. We have seen great success and growth in the US market and are now confident of replicating the same in India. With the kind of audience we have in India, we believe this will be a breakthrough moment," said Vladimir Novakovski, Co-Founder and CEO, Lunchclub, in a statement.

"The sheer diversity of connections that the platform can offer the sub-continent from all over the world will write a story of growth and opportunities for the emerging start-up hub," added Pritish Nair, India Lead, Lunchclub.

The start-up was founded in the US by Vladimir Novakovski and Scott Wu and is valued at over $100 million.

It has raised a total of $30 million that includes investors from Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, and other strategic investors. Lunchclub has created 1 million connections and achieved 15x growth in 2020 alone.

The platform is accessible through a mobile app or the web browser.