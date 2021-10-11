Foldable steering wheel for future vehicles arriving soon

Seoul :

The affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group said it developed a foldable steering system after two years of research. The company said it is currently working to acquire patents for the new system.

The system features a steering wheel that can be folded inside the dashboard and move up to 25 centimeters back and forth to create more space for the driver's seat.

The system also allows the driver's seat to be rotated 180 degrees after folding the steering wheel and face passengers in the rear seats.

Hyundai Mobis said it applied steer-by-wire (SBW) technology with the system to secure durability and safety, reports Yonhap news agency.

SBW is a solution that transmits electrical signals to wheels for steering operations. It removes the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and wheels, allowing for more comfortable and responsive steering.

With the new system, Hyundai Mobis said it plans to beef up its presence in the future mobility sectors, including autonomous cars, and develop more advanced auto solutions that can be useful to global automakers.