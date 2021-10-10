Samsung W22 5G scheduled to launch on Oct 13

Beijing :

The Samsung W22 5G will bring the same design as the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It with come with similar exteriors as well as internal features as Fold 3, reports GizmoChina.





Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.





It is expected to feature a 7.6-inch primary display and a 6.2-inch cover screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection.





The W22 might also have a 4,400mAh battery with support for fast charging.





Samsung recently said that its latest smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold3, will be able to be used as a digital car key for a new electric vehicle from South Korean luxury automaker Genesis.





The tech giant said its ultra-wideband (UWB)-based digital car key service with its Galaxy smartphones will be available for the Genesis GV60.





At its Unpacked event in January, Samsung said it is working with several automakers, including Audi, BMW, Ford, and Genesis, to develop digital key services.